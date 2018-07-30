Trump again threatens to shut down U.S. government over immigration policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday again threatened to shut down the federal government if Congress does not pass the immigration reforms he seeks as part of a spending package that must be passed by the end of September.

"If we don't get border security, after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown," Trump said during a news conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Asked if he required the full $25 billion the White House has requested to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, as well as his other immigration priorities, in order to avert a shutdown, Trump replied, "I always leave room for negotiation."

