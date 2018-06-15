Trump announces 25 percent tariff on Chinese technology

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the United States will implement a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of goods from China related to intellectual property and technology, and pledged to impose further levies if the Asian nation takes retaliatory measures.

Trump said the tariff list includes goods from China's "Made in China 2025" strategic plan to dominate high-technology industries that will "drive future economic growth for China, but hurt economic growth for the United States and many other countries."

