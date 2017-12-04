Trump backs Alabama Republican Senate candidate Moore

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday, throwing his weight behind the embattled Alabama Republican ahead of next week's special election in the state that has been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moore has called the allegations against him false, and Trump, in a post on Twitter, said Republicans needed Moore to win in order to secure votes on key issues such as immigration.

"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama," Trump wrote.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alison Williams)