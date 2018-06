WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, after meeting with a senior envoy from Pyongyang, said a planned summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was back on for June 12 in Singapore.

"I think it's probably going to be a very successful, ultimately a successful process," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Toni Reinhold)