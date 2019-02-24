Reuters

Trump to delay U.S. tariff hike on Chinese goods, eyes Xi summit

By Reuters Top News
Published : February 24, 2019
Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods that had been scheduled for Friday, citing "substantial progress" in U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend.

Trump said he would plan a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to conclude an agreement, assuming both sides make additional progress.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries