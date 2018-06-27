Trump urges House to pass immigration bill on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers to pass a "strong but fair" immigration bill before the House of Representatives on Wednesday, despite its slim chances in the U.S. Senate.

In a Twitter post written in capital letters throughout, Trump said House Republicans should pass the bill, even though he said Democrats would stop it from passing in the Senate, where Republicans have a slimmer majority.

"PASSAGE WILL SHOW THAT WE WANT STRONG BORDERS & SECURITY WHILE THE DEMS WANT OPEN BORDERS = CRIME," the Republican president wrote on Twitter.

