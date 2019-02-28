Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen to return before U.S. Congress on March 6

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen said after testifying in a closed hearing before a congressional panel on Thursday that he would return on March 6 "to finish up."

"I am committed to telling the truth and I will be back on March 6th to finish up. There's more to discuss," Cohen told reporters after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.

