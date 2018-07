WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Susan Collins said on Sunday that she will not support a nominee to replace retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy who would overturn a key ruling that support women's right to abortion.

"A candidate for this important position who said they will overturn Roe v. Wade will not be acceptable to me," Collins, a moderate Republican, told ABC's "This Week."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)