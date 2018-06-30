Home
 
Reuters

U.S. sanctions aim to turn Iranians against government: Khamenei

By
Reuters Top News
Published : June 30, 2018 | Updated : June 30, 2018

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. economic pressure on Iran is intended to turn Iranians against their government, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying on Saturday by his website, as Iran faces a likely reimposition of U.S. sanctions.

"They bring to bear economic pressure to separate the nation from the system ... but six U.S. presidents before him tried this and had to give up," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Khamenei.ir, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

 
 
 
