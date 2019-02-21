Reuters

U.S. says not discussing removal of troops from Korean peninsula with North

By Reuters Top News
Published : February 21, 2019
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is not discussing with North Korea the possibility of removing U.S. troops from the Korean peninsula and is unsure whether Pyongyang has decided to fully denuclearize, senior Trump administration officials said on Thursday.

Ahead of a summit meeting next week between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. officials said the two sides would be working toward a shared understanding of what "denuclearization" means.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

