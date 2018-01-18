U.S. to dismiss charges against 129 people in Trump inaugural protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department intends to dismiss criminal charges against 129 defendants in connection with the protests that took place during President Donald Trump's Jan. 20, 2017 inauguration, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The move to dismiss the charges against the majority of the more than 200 people arrested comes after six protesters were cleared of criminal rioting by a jury in December.

The government said on Thursday it still intends to proceed prosecuting 59 remaining defendants.

