Venezuela's Maduro moves an office of state oil company to Moscow: VP

Published : March 01, 2019
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday that President Nicolas Maduro had ordered a European office of state oil company PDVSA to move to Moscow.

