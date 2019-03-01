Venezuela's Maduro moves an office of state oil company to Moscow: VP

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday that President Nicolas Maduro had ordered a European office of state oil company PDVSA to move to Moscow.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrew Osborn, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
