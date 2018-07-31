Wall St. rebounds, led by industrials, tech

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by gains in industrial shares following reports of renewed trade negotiations between the United States and China.

The Dow and S&P 500 posted their biggest monthly percentage gains since January.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 108.36 points, or 0.43 percent, to 25,415.19, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 13.67 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,816.27 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 41.79 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,671.79.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)