Wall St. set to bounce on signs of trade progress

By Reuters Top News
Published : February 22, 2019 Updated : February 22, 2019
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday on hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China, but a 26 percent plunge in Kraft Heinz Co hit the consumer staples sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.64 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 25,906.27. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.79 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,780.67. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.93 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,481.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

