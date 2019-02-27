Reuters

Wall St. set to open lower as Trump-Kim summit starts, India-Pakistan tensions flare

Published : February 27, 2019 Updated : February 27, 2019
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to losses on Wednesday after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said U.S. issues with China are "too serious" to be resolved by promises of more purchases of U.S. goods by Beijing.

Earlier in the day, markets were also pressured by technology stocks, as the second U.S.-North Korean nuclear summit kicked off and tensions flared up between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

At 10:17 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 134.03 points, or 0.51 percent, at 25,923.95, the S&P 500 was down 13.67 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,780.23 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 51.20 points, or 0.68 percent, at 7,498.09.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

 
