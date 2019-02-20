Reuters

Wall St. set to open slightly lower with focus on trade talks

Published : February 20, 2019 Updated : February 20, 2019
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, after a handful of downbeat earnings reports, while investors weighed the latest developments in trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.06 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,872.26. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.71 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,779.05. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.54 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,490.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

