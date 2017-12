(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on the final trading day of 2017, led by gains in healthcare stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 19.07 points, or 0.08 percent, to 24,856.58. The S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 3.62 points, or 0.134696 percent, to 2,691.16. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 2.30 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,952.46.

