Wall Street falls for third day as healthcare, energy slump

By Reuters Top News
Published : March 06, 2019 Updated : March 06, 2019
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes fell for a third session on Wednesday as healthcare and energy shares slumped and investors sought reasons to buy after the market's strong rally to start the year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.7 points, or 0.51 percent, to 25,673.93, the S&P 500 lost 18.16 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,771.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.44 points, or 0.93 percent, to 7,505.92.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)

