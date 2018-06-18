Home
 
Reuters

Wall Street falls as U.S.-China trade spat intensifies

By
Reuters Top News
Published : June 18, 2018
Reuters

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as a trade dispute between the United States and China intensified following Beijing's retaliation to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.44 points, or 0.83 percent, at the open to 24,882.04. The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.55 points, or 0.68 percent, at 2,761.11. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,692.55 at the opening bell.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)

 
 
 
