Wall Street opens higher as Apple lifts tech stocks

By Amy Caren Daniel

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Apple's robust earnings report boosted shares of technology companies and eased worries over an escalating trade war between the United States and China.

Apple <AAPL.O> jumped 4.7 percent to a record high of $199.26, after forecasting blowout current-quarter sales and was the biggest boost to all the three major indexes.

The technology sector <.SPLRCT> rose 0.91 percent. Only three of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher.

The results come as disappointing reports from companies such as Facebook <FB.O> and Netflix <NFLX.O> — part of the so-called FAANG group stocks — have fanned worries over the growth of high-flying technology companies.

FAANG members Facebook, Netflix, Amazon.com <AMZN.O> and Google-parent Alphabet <GOOGL.O> were trading up between 0.20 percent and 1.3 percent.

"Apple stock move and its results will be positive, but whether that is a long-lasting effect on the tech sector is a question that cannot be answered," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.

"There is a big additional tariff that is being weighed and could be put into place at any moment, which is a concern."

The Trump administration plans to propose tariffs of 25 percent, instead of the initially proposed 10 percent, on $200 billion worth of imported Chinese goods. Beijing vowed to retaliate if the United States slapped further tariffs.

The industrials index <.SPLRCI> dipped 0.65 percent, weighed by a fall in trade-sensitive stocks. Caterpillar <CAT.N> declined 2.1 percent while 3M <MMM.N> dropped 1.2 percent, and dragged on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Also weighing on sentiment was a 1.41 percent fall in the energy group <.SPNY>, which was pressured by a more than 1.6 percent drop in crude oil prices. [O/R]

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was up 2.00 points, or 0.01 percent, at 25,417.19, the S&P 500 <.SPX> was up 2.74 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,819.03 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> was up 36.90 points, or 0.48 percent, at 7,708.69.

Financials <.SPSY> rose 0.86 percent after yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> hit 3 percent for the first time since June 13, according to Reuters data. [US/]

Among stocks, Akamai Technologies <AKAM.O> dropped 6.7 percent after its forecast for third-quarter revenue largely missed expectations.

Tesla <TSLA.O> rose 1 percent ahead of its results scheduled after the bell.

Also in focus is the Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in an announcement at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) at the end of its meeting. The market expects another two rate hikes this year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 33 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)