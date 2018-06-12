Wall Street opens higher as bank stocks rise

Home
 
Reuters

By
Reuters Top News
Published : June 12, 2018
Reuters

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with bank stocks gaining as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting, while a historic U.S.-North Korea summit failed to impress investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.51 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 25,346.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.60 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,785.60. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,673.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

 
 
 
