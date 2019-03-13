Reuters

Wall Street rises at open after tame inflation data; Boeing turns higher

Published : March 13, 2019
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a fresh set of economic data supported the Federal Reserve's patient stance on future rate hikes, while Boeing rose for the first time in three days since a fatal crash of its aircraft in Ethiopia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.57 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 25,637.23. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.26 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,799.78. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.35 points, or 0.40 percent, to 7,621.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

