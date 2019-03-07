Reuters

Wall Street set for slightly higher open after ECB pushes out rate hike

March 07, 2019
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday led by financial stocks as investors digested the European Central Bank's move to push out its first post-crisis rate hike until at least 2020 and a new round of cheap loans to boost the euro zone economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.01 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 25,645.45. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.92 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,766.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,483.79 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

