Reuters

Wall Street steadies after Lighthizer, Powell, Cohen testimonies

By Reuters Top News
Published : February 27, 2019 Updated : February 27, 2019
Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed down slightly on Wednesday but was well above its session low after testimonies to U.S. Congress from trade and central bank officials as well as testimony by President Donald Trump's former lawyer brought few major surprises.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.82 points, or 0.28 percent, to 25,985.16, the S&P 500 lost 1.52 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,792.38, and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.21 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,554.51.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Top News
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries