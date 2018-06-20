Walt Disney raises bid for Fox assets to $38 per share

(Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on Wednesday that Walt Disney Co has raised its offer for Fox assets to $38 per share, topping Comcast Corp's $35 a share offer last week.

The new Disney offer, which would be in cash or stock divided proportionately, is about $10 higher than Disney's first bid in December 2017.

Disney's latest offer is "superior" to the proposal made by Comcast, Fox said in a statement.

Fox shares rose 5.4 percent to $47.11 in premarket trading, while Comcast was marginally lower. Shares of Disney rose 1.3 percent at $107.50.

Fox said it will postpone its special shareholders meeting in order to provide stockholders the opportunity to evaluate Disney's amended offer.

Disney and Comcast are battling to win Fox's movie and television studios at a time when legacy media and distribution companies are looking to expand to better compete with younger media firms like Netflix Inc NFLX.O that sell their content directly to customers.

