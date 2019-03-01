Wells Fargo officials reach $240 million settlement over bogus accounts

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co officials have reached a $240 million settlement of litigation accusing them of poor oversight, resulting in the creation of millions of unauthorized customer accounts.

The settlement disclosed late Thursday requires insurers for current and former Wells Fargo executives and directors to pay the $240 million to the bank, according to a court filing. The accord is the largest insurer-funded cash settlement in a U.S. shareholder derivative case, the filing said.

(Reporting by Dena Aubin and Jonathan Stempel in New York)