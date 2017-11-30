Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters

WhatsApp service resumes after worldwide outage

Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Popular messaging app WhatsApp said on Thursday that users around the world had been unable to access its service for a brief period, but that access for its 1 billion daily users had since resumed.

The outage was most acute in northern Europe and Brazil but lasted less than an hour, according to downdetector.com, which tracks disruptions across telecommunications services.

California-based WhatsApp, which Facebook Inc purchased for $19 billion in 2014, is among the most popular messaging services in the world.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

 
By
Reuters Internet News
 Published : November 30, 2017 | Updated : November 30, 2017
 
Latest News

 
Trending