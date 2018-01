(Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O> Chief Executive Steve Wynn said on Friday that accusations of sexual misconduct made against him that were reported by the Wall Street Journal were "preposterous."

"The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous," Steve Wynn said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Wynn Resorts shares closed 10.1 percent lower at $180.29 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru)