Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

News

Russia's psychic cat Achilles picks home team for World Cup opener

By
Reuters Oddly Enough
 Published : June 13, 2018 | Updated : June 13, 2018
VIEW GALLERY 1 Photos

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Want to know who will win the first match of the World Cup? The cat's out of the bag: it's Russia.

At least that's the prediction of Achilles, a cat in St Petersburg reputed to have psychic powers.

Offered a choice of two bowls of food, the white feline hesitated before choosing one with the Russian flag, dismissing Saudi Arabia's chances of a win in Moscow on Thursday - a relief to the host nation, considered one of the weakest sides in the tournament despite the home advantage.

Achilles, who lives in St Petersburg's Hermitage museum, is deaf, something his minders say means he will not be easily distracted by onlookers while making his prediction. They did not say whether the sight of the national flags might sway his choice.

The World Cup will be played at venues across Russia until the final on July 15.

(Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Alison Williams)

 
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 