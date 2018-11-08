News

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg suffers fall, fractures three ribs

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized.
By Reuters Domestic News
Published : November 08, 2018
Judge Ginsburg
Photo: Getty Images

 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Thursday after she fell in her office at the court the night before, fracturing three ribs, a court spokeswoman said on Thursday.

 

The 85-year-old justice initially went home after the fall, but experienced discomfort overnight. She went to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning.

 

Tests showed she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment, said the spokeswoman, Kathy Arberg.

 

Tags:
Supreme CourtRuth Bader Ginsburg
 
 
