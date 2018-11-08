Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for fractured ribs: Twitter offers support

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Thursday morning for injuries sustained after falling in her office the night before.

The 85-year-old Supreme Court justice fractured three ribs on her left side and was admitted to George Washington University Hospital for observation and treatment, according to a spokesperson.

Ginsburg, dubbed "The Notorious RBG," is the oldest current member on the court, though she implied back in August that she's not going anywhere. She still sees herself fighting for the rights of marginalized groups for half a decade longer.

"I'm now 85," Ginsburg said at an event that month. "My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years."

When Americans heard the news about her fall, many took to Twitter.

Twitter shows support for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"We're all sending positive thoughts to you, your honor," one Twitter user wrote.

"Can we just wrap Ruth Bader Ginsburg in bubble wrap and carry her around in a sedan chair for the next two or more years because she is currently our country's most precious natural resource," another tweeted.

A third agreed, writing, "I need someone to bubble wrap her entire home and fill it with the softest down feathers and round off any sharp corners. Protect RBG at all costs."

"The headline 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized...' is far too much for my heart to handle," another posted. "If anyone needs me the rest of the day, I'll be in bed curled up in the fetal position fearing for the future of the country."

Many people offered up their internal organs, which isn't anything new. When Justice Anthony Kennedy (succeeded by Brett Kavanaugh) announced his retirement earlier this year, Americans, fearing that RBG might do the same, were quick to proclaim they'd help keep her on the court at all costs.

Actress Leslie Grossman declared this commitment to RBG today:

If Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs any of my bones or internal organs I don't need mine — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) November 8, 2018

"Everyone give all your ribs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg IMMEDIATELY," another Twitter user urged.

Journalist Lauren Duca wrote, "I hereby donate all of my ribs and organs to Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

Some even started using the hashtag #RibsForRuth.

And, our personal favorites:

People headed to the hospital to give Ruth Bader Ginsburg one of their ribs pic.twitter.com/6gOb7COKk5 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 8, 2018

We’re with you, RBG. Get well soon. Please. pic.twitter.com/4mT5rXMjfp — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) November 8, 2018

Sending all our well-wishes your way, RBG.