Hilarious responses to British politician 'pocket tweeting'

This will make your day a little brighter.

If you have a cellphone (let’s be real, you definitely do, which is probably how you’re reading this) you’re familiar with the concept of butt dialing. Otherwise known as pocket dialing, it happens to the best of us (looking at you grandpa) — and over the weekend, British politician Sajid Javid did more than just pocket dial, he pocket tweeted.

Javid is a Member of Parliament serving Bromsgrove, England. He’s also Secretary of State for the Home Department.

The official Sajid Javid Twitter account shared a single-letter tweet Sunday morning. It read, "I."

Then, about 15 minutes later, he made light of the situation by posting about how he pocket tweeted.

... pocket tweeted. 😏 — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 15, 2018

Twitter erupted with responses to the Sajid Javid pocket tweet.

Best Sajid Javid pocket tweet responses

Tweeting the single letter, "I," gave Javid's followers the perfect opportunity to fill in the blank. Here’s what they came up with.

Many (and we mean many) Twitter users responded with music lyrics:

want to break free — TinaTeapot (@TinaTeapot27) July 15, 2018

Like to move it move it — R_a_i_c_h_i (@R_a_i_c_h_i_) July 15, 2018

Have a lovely bunch of coconuts — James Forsyth (@JamesForsyth6) July 15, 2018

I got chills

They're multiplying

And I'm losing control — Az (@AzTheBaz) July 15, 2018

..had the time of my life, and I owe it all you hoo hoo.. — Joanna Louisa (@JoannaLePut) July 15, 2018

am a material girl? — Angela Marston#FBPE#WATON#rEUnion (@AngelaMarston) July 15, 2018

‘m too sexy for my shirt

Too sexy for my shirt

So sexy it hurts. — Adnan R.Siddiqui (@AdnanRSiddiqui0) July 15, 2018

Of course someone quoted Spice Girl lyrics:

...really really really wanna zig-a-zig-ah — Richard Chambers (@richmchambers) July 15, 2018

Others filled in the Sajid Javid tweet with movie quotes or famous ad lines:

'm Spartacus — Lola L.O.L.A Lola la la la la Lola ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@yicker) July 15, 2018

.... Can't believe it's not butter? — bobfrost (@bobfrost) July 15, 2018

Javid even played along and posted his favorite responses:

I ..... share my favourites: pic.twitter.com/mdLxAW933X — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 15, 2018

The best one? "I’m a little teapot, short and stout."

And, if we had a say in all this, we’d probably respond with a motivational quote to start your week off strong via Betty Reese: "If you think you are too small to be effective, you have never been in the dark with a mosquito."