News

Hilarious responses to British politician 'pocket tweeting'

This will make your day a little brighter.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : July 16, 2018 Updated : July 16, 2018
Responses to Sajid Javid pocket tweeting
Image: Unsplash

If you have a cellphone (let’s be real, you definitely do, which is probably how you’re reading this) you’re familiar with the concept of butt dialing. Otherwise known as pocket dialing, it happens to the best of us (looking at you grandpa) — and over the weekend, British politician Sajid Javid did more than just pocket dial, he pocket tweeted.

 

Javid is a Member of Parliament serving Bromsgrove, England. He’s also Secretary of State for the Home Department.

 

The official Sajid Javid Twitter account shared a single-letter tweet Sunday morning. It read, "I."

 

Then, about 15 minutes later, he made light of the situation by posting about how he pocket tweeted.

 

Twitter erupted with responses to the Sajid Javid pocket tweet.

Best Sajid Javid pocket tweet responses

Tweeting the single letter, "I," gave Javid's followers the perfect opportunity to fill in the blank. Here’s what they came up with.

Many (and we mean many) Twitter users responded with music lyrics:

Of course someone quoted Spice Girl lyrics:

Others filled in the Sajid Javid tweet with movie quotes or famous ad lines:

Javid even played along and posted his favorite responses:

The best one? "I’m a little teapot, short and stout."

And, if we had a say in all this, we’d probably respond with a motivational quote to start your week off strong via Betty Reese: "If you think you are too small to be effective, you have never been in the dark with a mosquito."

Tags:
Twitter
 
Latest From ...
Most Popular From ...
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 