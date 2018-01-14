MAP: See if your Sam's Club location is closing and how to get a refund for your membership

Your days of shopping at Sam's Club may soon be over.
Sam’s Club, the membership-only warehouse superstore is has closed 63 locations around the country, including three in Puerto Rico. Some locations closed without warning, leaving both Sam’s Club customers and their employees left in the cold.
Customers in New York lost a total of four locations. Jamestown, Long Island, Syracuse and two locations in Rochester, New York are slated to close their doors. In Massachusetts, Sam's Club in Worchester is closing by the end of the month.
When the news spread about Sam’s Club closing many locations around the country, the retailer responded to questions with a statement on Twitter.
“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam’s Club responded as many confused customers inquired about the abrupt closing. anyone Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.
Some locations closed suddenly without warning customers or employees. KHOU Houston reports customers and employees showed up to local Sam’s Clubs only to see a note on the door saying their store has been closed. Signs were posted on the door or nearby gas stations letting people know of the sudden closing.
According to USA Today, about 10 to 12 stores will be converted to distribution centers to fulfill online orders for Walmart. Workers at those locations are not guaranteed employment at the fulfillment centers. More than10,000 jobs could be cut as a result of the closings.
How to cancel your Sam's Club membership and get a refund
As Sam's Club prepares to close 63 locations around the country, customers may be concerned about their membership and how they can get a refund. According to the Sam's Club website, the warehouse store has a 100% membership satisfaction guarantee which will allow its members to cancel their membership subscription and get a refund.
"If at any time a member is unsatisfied with your Membership, let us know and we will cancel your membership and provide a refund of the amount paid for your current year Membership fee.” Simply visit Sam's Club membership cancellation page and fill out the form. Sam's Club will give you the option to receive a refund check for your membership, a refund in the form of a Sam's Club gift card, or a free three-month extension of your current membership if you' decide to change your mind about canceling. You can also call customer service at 888-746-7726 and request a cancellation.
MAP: Sam's Club locations closing
Below is a map and a list of all 63 Sam's Club locations closing around the country.
Alabama
— Irondale: 3900 Grants Mill Road, 35210
Alaska
— Anchorage, 8801 Old Seward Hwy., 99515
— Anchorage, 1074 N Muldoon Road, 99504
— Fairbanks, 48 College Road, 99701
Arizona
— Casa Grande, 2425 E Florence Blvd., 85194
— Chandler, 1375 S Arizona Ave., 85286
— Prescott Valley, 5757 E State Route 69, 86314
— Scottsdale, 15255 N Northsight Blvd., 85260
California
— City of Industry, 17835 Gale Ave, 91748
— Stanton, 12540 Beach Blvd., 90680
— Sacramento, 3360 El Camino Ave., 95821
— San Fernando, 12920 Foothill Blvd., 91340
Connecticut
— Manchester, 69 Pavilions Drive, 06042
— Orange, 2 Boston Post Road, 06477
Florida
— Fern Park, 355 FL-436, 32730
— Lantana, 7233 N Seacrest Blvd., 33462
— Tampa, 5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy., 33611
Georgia
— Lithonia, 2994 Turner Hill Road, 30038
Illinois
— Batavia, 501 N Randall Road, 60510
— Matteson, 21430 S Cicero Ave., 60443
— Moline, 6600 44th Ave., 61265
— Naperville, 808 S Illinois Rte 59, 60540
— Romeoville, 460 S Weber Road, 60446
— Streamwood, 900 S Barrington Road, 60107
— Wheeling, 1055 McHenry Road, 60090
Indiana
— Indianapolis, 3015 W 86th St., 46268
— Indianapolis, 10859 E Washington St., 46229
— Goshen, 4024 Elkhart Rd #1, 46526
Louisiana
— Baton Rouge, 9598 Cortana Place, 70815
Maryland
— Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road, 21117
Massachusetts
— Worcester, 1 Tobias Boland Way, 01607
Michigan
— Farmington Hills, 32625 Northwestern Hwy., 48334
— Lansing, 340 E Edgewood Blvd., 48911
Minnesota
— Moorhead, 2800 27th Ave S., 56560
— St. Louis Park, 3745 Louisiana Ave S., 55426
New Hampshire
— Seabrook, 11 Batchelder Road, 03874
New Jersey
— Budd Lake, 81 International Dr S., 07828
— Linden, 1900 E Linden Ave., 07036
— Princeton, 301 Nassau Park Blvd., 08540
New York
— Jamestown, 720 Fairmount Ave, NY 14701
— Rochester, 700 Elmridge Center Drive, 14626
— Rochester, 1600 Marketplace Drive, 14623
— Syracuse, 2649 Erie Blvd. E., 13224
North Carolina
— Lumberton, 5085 Dawn Drive, 28360
— Morrisville, 1101 Shiloh Glenn Drive, 27560
Ohio
— Cincinnati, 4825 Marburg Ave., 45209
— Loveland, 9570 Fields Ertel Road, 45140
Tennessee
— Memphis, 1805 Getwell Road, 38111
— Nashville, 615 Old Hickory Blvd., 37209
Texas
— Houston, 1615 S Loop W., 77054
— Houston, 13331 Westheimer Road, 77077
— New Caney, 22296 Market Place Drive, 77357
— San Antonio, 12919 San Pedro Ave., 78216
Virginia
— Norfolk, 741 E Little Creek Road, 23518
— Richmond, 4571 S Laburnum Ave., 23231
Washington
— Auburn, 1101 Outlet Collection Way, 98001
— Renton, 901 S Grady Way, 98057
— Seattle, 13550 Aurora Ave. N., 98133
Wisconsin
— Madison, 7050 Watts Road, 53719
— West Allis, 1540 S 108th St., 53214
Puerto Rico
— Barceloneta, 1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera
— Bayamon, Carr 830
— Humacao, Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos