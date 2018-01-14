MAP: See if your Sam's Club location is closing and how to get a refund for your membership

Some of the locations are being converted to Walmart online distribution centers.

Your days of shopping at Sam's Club may soon be over.

Sam’s Club, the membership-only warehouse superstore is has closed 63 locations around the country, including three in Puerto Rico. Some locations closed without warning, leaving both Sam’s Club customers and their employees left in the cold.

Customers in New York lost a total of four locations. Jamestown, Long Island, Syracuse and two locations in Rochester, New York are slated to close their doors. In Massachusetts, Sam's Club in Worchester is closing by the end of the month.

When the news spread about Sam’s Club closing many locations around the country, the retailer responded to questions with a statement on Twitter.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam’s Club responded as many confused customers inquired about the abrupt closing. anyone Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Some locations closed suddenly without warning customers or employees. KHOU Houston reports customers and employees showed up to local Sam’s Clubs only to see a note on the door saying their store has been closed. Signs were posted on the door or nearby gas stations letting people know of the sudden closing.

According to USA Today, about 10 to 12 stores will be converted to distribution centers to fulfill online orders for Walmart. Workers at those locations are not guaranteed employment at the fulfillment centers. More than10,000 jobs could be cut as a result of the closings.

How to cancel your Sam's Club membership and get a refund

As Sam's Club prepares to close 63 locations around the country, customers may be concerned about their membership and how they can get a refund. According to the Sam's Club website, the warehouse store has a 100% membership satisfaction guarantee which will allow its members to cancel their membership subscription and get a refund.