Sarah Huckabee Sanders hopes Michelle Wolf 'can find happiness'

Michelle Wolf pulled out all the stops at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend, and when it came to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, she didn’t hold back. "I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful," Wolf said. "But she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies." And while the comedian argues she "wouldn’t change a single word" of her speech/stand-up routine, the Press Secretary seems to be unscathed — and finally, Sanders responds to Wolf.

Sanders responds to Michelle Wolf

"That evening says a whole lot more about her than it does about me," Sanders said on Fox & Friends Thursday morning. "The people that were my friends before that evening are my friends today."

"I’m going to continue doing the job that I came here to do every single day," she went on to say. "I am very proud of the fact that I work in this administration for this president, and we're going to keep pushing forward, doing everything we can to make America better."

"I think we've had a great first year and a half at doing that, a huge success story that we're proud of," Sanders said, "and I hope that she can find some of the same happiness that we all have, and I think she may need a little bit more of that in her life because the rest of us here are doing great."

Watch below as Sanders responds to Wolf and her controversial comments in almost one single breath:

.@PressSec on #WHCD: "That evening says a whole lot more about [@michelleisawolf] than it does about me." pic.twitter.com/hsStsbPh8z — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 3, 2018

In case you missed it: Watch Michelle Wolf at the WHCD

In regards to her comments on Sanders, Wolf told NPR that she doesn't think people paid attention to what was said, claiming she wasn't attacking Sanders' looks. (If anything, she "made fun of Mitch McConnell's neck and I did a small jab at Chris Christie's weight and no one is jumping to their defense.")

And, in any case, Wolf stated that she's "very happy" with what she said.

"I wanted to do something different," Wolf explained. "I didn't want to cater to the room. I wanted to cater to the outside audience, and not betray my brand of comedy. I actually, a friend of mine who helped me write, he gave me a note before I went on which I kept with me which was, 'Be true to yourself. Never apologize. Burn it to the ground.'"