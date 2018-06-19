The U.S. Postal Service is launching scratch-and-sniff stamps

Scratch-and-sniff stamps? They’re now a thing thanks to the The U.S. Postal Service. Their newest set of stamps, Frozen Treats Forever stamps, feature the brightly colored illustrations of Santa Monica artist, Margaret Berg, as well as the nostalgic smells of summer that you can, well, scratch and sniff!

“The Frozen Treats stamps offer the latest innovation in stamp design, which means you can add the sweet scent of summer to your cards and letters,” says U.S. Postal Service Vice President of Finance and Planning Luke Grossmann in a press release. “It’s a fun way to enjoy the stamps, but it’s even more fun to share the experience with your friends and family.”



There will be a dedication ceremony tomorrow at 6 p.m. CDT/ 7 p.m. EDT in Austin, TX at the Thinkery Children’s Museum. You can also livestream the ceremony on the U.S. Postal Service Facebook page.

The illustrations on the stamps are watercolors of frozen popsicles, in a variety of styles.



There will be two different kinds of popsicles on each of the 10 stamps. At the bottom, the words “FOREVER” and “USA” are written.



The Frozen Treats Forever stamps were designed by Art director Antonio Alcalá and Leslie Badani of Alexandria, VA.



Want to buy a booklet of Frozen Treats Forever stamps? They are available on the U.S. Postal Service website in booklets of 20 for pre-order.



So what do you think of the scratch-and-sniff stamps idea? Tell us in the comments below.