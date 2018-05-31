Sears and Kmart are closing locations nationwide, is your store on the list?

It's the end of an era for the two major retailers.

Sears is closing more than 60 store locations this year, as it continues to struggle in sales.

Sears Holdings said it identified 100 unprofitable locations and has plans to permanently close 63 of its locations in the near future. According to CNN, the popular retail store had plans to close 72 locations, but decided on 63. The company is still figuring out if it will close the other nine locations.

Sears Holdings also owns Kmart and of the list of 63 total locations, 15 K-mart stores will also close permanently this year, across 29 states including Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

USA Today reports that store locations will begin closing in September and liquidation sales will start as early as June 14.

As brick and mortar stores have to compete with online retailers such as Amazon, more and more of our favorite places to shop for just about anything are closing its doors permanently.

Sears is closing 48 locations

Sears is closing the following stores:

Sears 10001 N Metro Parkway West Phoenix AZ

Sears 100 S Puente Hills Mall City Industry CA

Sears 7902 Citrus Park Town Center Tampa FL

Sears 320 Towne Center Circle Sanford FL

Sears 2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E. Atlanta GA

Sears 1300 Southlake Mall Morrow GA

Sears 2100 Pleasant Hill Road Duluth GA

Sears 320 W Kimberly Road Davenport IA

Sears #2 Hawthorn Center Vernon Hills IL

Sears #2 Fox Valley Center Aurora IL

Sears 6136 W Grand Avenue Gurnee IL

Sears 104 West White Oaks Mall Springfield IL

Sears 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S Lafayette IN

Sears 40 Muncie Mall Muncie IN

Sears 6020 E 82Nd Street Indianapolis IN

Sears 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road Topeka KS

Sears Alexandria Mall Alexandria LA

Sears Hwys 114 & 128 Peabody MA

Sears Eastfield Mall Springfield MA

Sears 3191 S Linden Road Flint MI

Sears 18900 Michigan Avenue Dearborn MI

Sears 14100 Lakeside Circle Sterling Heights MI

Sears 1212 S Airport Road W Traverse City MI

Sears Shingle Creek Crossing Brooklyn Ctr MN

Sears Miller Hill Mall Duluth MN

Sears 250 S County Center Way St. Louis MO

Sears #1 Chesterfield Mall Chesterfield MO

Sears 1000 Turtle Creek Drive Hattiesburg MS

Sears 1515 Grand Avenue Billings MT

Sears 2800 S Columbia Road Grand Forks ND

Sears 300 Quaker Bridge Mall Lawrenceville NJ

Sears 2341 Rt 66 Ocean NJ

Sears 2501 Mt Holly Road Burlington NJ

Sears 10000 Coors Bypass N.W. Albuquerque NM

Sears 3649 Erie Blvd E De Witt / Syracuse NY

Sears 2400 Elida Road Lima OH

Sears 17271 Southpark Center Strongsville OH

Sears 300 S Hills Village Pittsburgh / South Hills PA

Sears 1000 Robinson Center Drive Pittsburgh PA

Sears 205 W Blackstock Road Spartanburg SC

Sears 3101 N Main Street Anderson SC

Sears 3400 Empire Mall Sioux Falls SD

Sears 2931 Knoxville Center Drive Knoxville TN

Sears 2401 S Stemmons Freeway Lewisville TX

Sears 1800 Green Oaks Road Fort Worth TX

Sears 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive Cedar Park TX

Sears Golden Triangle Mall Denton TX

Sears 4502 S Steele Street Tacoma WA

List of Kmart stores closing

In addition to the 48 Sears stores closing, 15 Kmart locations have plans to shut its doors.

Kmart 910 North China Lake Blvd Ridgecrest CA

Kmart 9881 W 58Th Avenue Arvada CO

Kmart 5400 E Busch Blvd Tampa FL

Kmart 4303 Nawiliwili Road Lihue HI

Kmart 2535 Hubbell Avenue Des Moines IA

Kmart 5909 E State Street Rockford IL

Kmart 4070 Ryan Street Lake Charles LA

Kmart 215 North Central Avenue Duluth MN

Kmart 24 34 Barbour Avenue Passaic / Clifton NJ

Kmart 2100 Carlisle Avenue Albuquerque NM

Kmart 1000 Montauk Highway West Babylon NY

Kmart 25301 Rockaway Blvd Rosedale NY

Kmart 12350 N E Sandy Blvd Portland OR

Kmart 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza Latrobe PA

Kmart 5000 San Dario Laredo TX