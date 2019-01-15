Spike Lee joins The Killers for protest video over Trump's planned wall

LONDON (Reuters) - Rockers The Killers have teamed up with film director Spike Lee to make the music video for their latest song, "Land Of The Free", a protest against President Donald Trump's planned wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

The "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcom X" director was given full creative rein to make the video for the track, which the Las Vegas band describes as "a heartfelt lament inspired by current events and recent national tragedies in the United States".

Lee filmed the video at the end of 2018 around the border, capturing scenes of migrant families as they headed towards "the land of the free", the group said.

It shows migrants of all ages making the journey and at times facing off with security forces.

Lee, who last week was nominated at Britain's BAFTA awards for his movie "BlacKkKlansman", has previously worked on other music videos, including Michael Jackson's hit "They Don't Care About Us".

Trump is seeking $5.7 billion from Congress to build a security wall on the southwest U.S. border, a demand Democrats have rejected. The stand-off has lead to the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history.

