State Department accidentally emails picture of cat wearing Cookie Monster pajamas

Last week, the U.S. embassy in Canberra, Australia, accidentally emailed out a meeting invitation that included a picture of a cat holding a plate of cookies and wearing Cookie Monster pajamas.

The email, titled "Meeting," included a picture of the obliging cat (which was captioned "Cat Pajama-Jam"), some nonsensical Latin text and an RSVP button, the Australian Associated Press reported.

It was not spy code. And no, Eric Trump wasn't visiting the computer center at the time.

The email was a test that inadvertently went wide.

U.S. Mission to Australia public affairs counselor Gavin Sundwall apologized to those who received the super-cute missive. "Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this 'cat pajama-jam' party, but such an event falls well outside our area of expertise," he said. "It was a training error made by one of our new staff testing out our email newsletter platform."

The cat picture was not original. An image search shows it has, understandably, circulated widely on Pinterest and other sites. According to Mashable, the picture was taken by Jennifer Stewart from Melbourne, Australia, who dresses her cats in PJs and posts pictures on her Instagram account @my_furry_babies, which has more than 67,000 followers. It's unclear if Stewart works for, or is somehow connected to, the State Department.

On Monday, Stewart posted a new picture of the cat, named Joey, posing with a news story about the mixup. She wrote that Joey was "upset that the cat pajama-jam won’t be happening."

The State Department hasn't made an official statement about the feline farrago. That could be due to the fact that the U.S. hasn't had an ambassador to Australia in the last two years. President Trump had given the job to retired Navy admiral Harry Harris, before shifting him to South Korea.