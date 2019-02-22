PHOTOS: Celebrating the life of Steve Irwin on his 57th birthday

Steve Irwin poses with a baby gorilla on his back in 2003.

The Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin poses for a photo with a crocodile in 1999.

Steve Irwin, known as the Crocodile Hunter, at his Australia Zoo in 1996 in Beerwah, on the Sunshine Coast, Australia.

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi Irwin and 'Bazzle' the python snake at Australia Zoo.

Steve Irwin, poses with a three foot long alligator at the San Francisco Zoo on June 26, 2002 in San Francisco, California.

Steve Irwin poses with an elephant at Australia Zoo September 16, 2006 in Beerwah, Australia.

Steve Irwin with his son, Bob Irwin, and a Koala at Australia Zoo.

Bob, Steve and Bindi Irwin pose with 3yr old alligator Russ at Australia Zoo on June 25, 2005, on the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

TV's "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin appears with baby white tigers on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios February 4, 2003 in Burbank, California.

Steve Irwin, known to many as “The Crocodile Hunter,” would have turned 57 on Friday and Google is celebrating his life with a Google Doodle to illustrate his love for wildlife and his family.

The Australian wildlife advocate and TV personality was best known for his popular TV series The Crocodile Hunter. The beautifully illustrated, six-slide Google Doodle honors his love for animals.

Irwin died on September 4, 2006, after being stabbed in the heart by a stingray while shooting an underwater documentary in Batt Reef, Australia.

Steve Irwin Google Doodle

CRIKEY!



Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates #SteveIrwin, the legendary Australian wildlife advocate & TV personality whose bravery & passion opened the eyes of millions to the wonders of wildlife. 🐊



Explore the full slideshow Doodle here → https://t.co/z8PPgDaXfr pic.twitter.com/mGtpwSuqzL — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 22, 2019

“Today's Google Doodle acknowledges the life and achievements of my husband Steve Irwin, whose efforts to protect wildlife and wild places have been recognized as the most extensive of any conservationist," Irwin’s wife Terri wrote in a blog post for Google. Irwin’s daughter Bindi took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late father by posting a throwback picture of herself with him. “Thank you for always being my guiding light,” she wrote in the caption.

To celebrate and honor the life of Steve Irwin, Metro looks back at his life in pictures that illustrate how much he loved interacting with animals and educating others about wildlife preservation.