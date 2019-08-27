Are people fundamentally good or bad? Study sheds light on the debate

We could all use a little more positivity in our lives. A recent study is here to remind everyone that despite how crazy the world gets, there is still a lot of goodness in the world.

1-800 Contacts conducted a survey that found that 83 percent of people believe that “people are fundamentally good.” Dissecting the in information a bit more, 91 percent of baby boomers believe that people are good, which is the highest rate among populations, whereas only 75 percent of Gen Z believe people are good.

It is believed that younger people are more “plugged” into social media than the older generations, which might cause them to have a more jaded view of the world. However, the survey also shared as people age; they get more optimistic.

When it comes to actually putting good deeds into action, the survey discovered that overall, 80 percent of people believe that all people have a responsibility to help others with time and effort. Whereas only 72 percent believe all people have a responsibility to help others with financial support.

Overall, everyone surveyed believes in giving back, and the number one way people have given to the less fortunate is by donating money to charity; 82 percent of people surveyed have donated money to a cause, and only 56 percent gave their time to charity.

Beyond giving time and money to organizations and those in need, folks believe in real-life superheroes. People often wonder, “What would happen to me if I got hurt in public? Would someone help me?” and the research shows that 87 percent of people believe a stranger would help them in case of a medical emergency.

Over half of those surveyed, have witnessed a public medical emergency, and it was reported that 53 percent of them actually helped the person in need. So, everyone has a little superhero in them.

The hallmark trait when it comes to positivity that people saw reflected in themselves and others was compassion. Fifty-three percent of those surveyed saw compassion in others, and 68 percent saw that trait within themselves.