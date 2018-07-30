SUV crashes into NYC building

An SUV crashed into a T-Mobile store on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan Monday afternoon.

"I managed to get photos from the ground and from my apartment upstairs," witness Andy Zhang told Metro of the SUV crash. Credit: Andy Zhang.

An SUV crashed into a building on Sixth Avenue near West 17th Street in Manhattan Monday afternoon, injuring multiple people.

Around 2:30 p.m. the driver, who has not yet been identified, apparently drove through a protected bike lane, over a curb, onto a sidewalk and through the front window of the T-Mobile store, injuring four people, according to Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Paul Steely White. The crash occurred just steps from a public school, White said.

Witness Andy Zhang shared images of the chaos on Twitter, saying "A car veered off the street at 6th Ave and 18th St, crashing into a T-Mobile. Car is heavily damaged, people have been injured. #NYC #CarCrash." He also shared a video of a person being taken away on a stretcher.

A car veered off the street at 6th Ave and 18th St, crashing into a T-Mobile. Car is heavily damaged, people have been injured. #NYC #CarCrash pic.twitter.com/d6tXU9lGFp — Andy Zhang (@andynihao) July 30, 2018

SUV crash causes chaos and confusion on 6th Avenue