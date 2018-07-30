News

SUV crashes into NYC building

An SUV crashed into a T-Mobile store on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan Monday afternoon.
By
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : July 30, 2018 Updated : July 30, 2018
"I managed to get photos from the ground and from my apartment upstairs," witness Andy Zhang told Metro of the SUV crash. Credit: Andy Zhang.

An SUV crashed into a building on Sixth Avenue near West 17th Street in Manhattan Monday afternoon, injuring multiple people. 

 

Around 2:30 p.m. the driver, who has not yet been identified, apparently drove through a protected bike lane, over a curb, onto a sidewalk and through the front window of the T-Mobile store, injuring four people, according to Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Paul Steely White. The crash occurred just steps from a public school, White said.

 

Witness Andy Zhang shared images of the chaos on Twitter, saying "A car veered off the street at 6th Ave and 18th St, crashing into a T-Mobile. Car is heavily damaged, people have been injured. #NYC #CarCrash." He also shared a video of a person being taken away on a stretcher. 

 

"I managed to get photos from the ground and from my apartment upstairs," Zhang told Metro. 

 

A car veered off the street at 6th Ave and 18th St, crashing into a T-Mobile. Car is heavily damaged, people have been injured. #NYC #CarCrash pic.twitter.com/d6tXU9lGFp

— Andy Zhang (@andynihao) July 30, 2018

SUV crash causes chaos and confusion on 6th Avenue

 
