WATCH: Tappan Zee bridge implodes over Hudson River

General view of the new and the old Tappan Zee Bridge on October 27, 2017 in South Nyack, New York.

The Tappan Zee Bridge demolition took place Tuesday morning. If you missed it, you can watch the event online.

Crews used explosive charges to collapse the eastern part of the old Tappan Zee Bridge into the Hudson River.

The demolition took place around 10:50 a.m and the event was broadcasted live on most New York news networks. News crews and spectators gathered to watch the implosion of the old Tappan Zee Bridge.

The original date for the Tappan Zee Bridge demolition was scheduled for Saturday, January 12, but it needed to be changed due to dangerous wind conditions.

If you missed the Tappan Zee Bridge demolition you can watch the replay of the live stream.

Tappan Zee Bridge demolition full video

The Tappan Zee Bridge demolition was broadcasted live on most New York news networks, but if you missed it, can watch the full event online on NYup.com

Tappan Zee Bridge demolition: January 15, 2019

You can watch alternate views of the Tappan Zee Bridge demolition below

CBSNY has another angle of the Tappan Zee Bridge demolition.

NJ.com has coverage of the Tappan Zee Bridge implosion into the Hudson River.

The original Tappan Zee Bridge opened to the public in 1955. According to New NY Bridge, the original structure was anticipated to only carry up to 100,000 vehicles per day but due to the rapid increase of motorists using the bridge, traffic congestion and delays became a regular occurrence. Millions of dollars were spent to maintain the bridge, but it was determined that the cost to service the bridge regularly would turn out to be more than the cost of a new bridge.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge began construction in 2013 and was opened to westbound traffic on August 26, 2017. Eastbound traffic later opened on October 6 that year.