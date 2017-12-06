Home
 
Taylor Swift, self-proclaimed bad ass, wants her sexual abuser to pay up

The most silent of Time's Person of the Year group of silence breakers has finally spoken... to ask why she hasn't gotten that dollar yet.
Metro Staff
 Published : December 06, 2017 | Updated : December 06, 2017
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was lauded as a silence breaker in the #MeToo movement, but she really hasn't said a whole lot. Photo: Instagram/taylorswift

Taylor Swift was named one of the silence breakers of the #MeToo movement after a public sexual assault case this summer. Colorado radio DJ David Mueller sued Swift for $3 million in damages because he was fired from his radio co-host job in 2013 after she claimed he lifted her skirt and grabbed her derriere while they posed for a photo. Swift filed a countersuit a month later for sexual assault and battery and sought a symbolic $1. She won but seems pretty pissed Mueller hasn’t coughed up the Washington.

Without ever taking a public stance on Trump versus Clinton, getting political in her songs, T-Swizzle is the most recognizable face with lips that refuse to move when it comes to choosing sides. Even her post for election 2016 was a generic “go VOTE” rather than throwing her support behind a candidate and potentially alienating part of her fan base.

Tay Tay has something to say, however, about that dollar she’s owed.

"When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1," she told Time. "To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself."

Amy Zimmerman from The Daily Beast wrote:

In evoking a seismic sexual harassment reckoning, Time’s cover story attempts to illustrate how issues of workplace harassment and sexual assault affect women (and men) across race and class demographics. Additionally, it emphasizes that many women who make up this movement are nameless and faceless, under-recognized activists in a struggle that has been disproportionally attributed to famous, affluent white women.

 

