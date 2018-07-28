Terrified passengers stampede at Bedford Avenue L Station

Passengers were terrified at a Bedford Avenue L station after rumors of a threat caused a stampede.

Passengers reported a terrifying experience on the L train Saturday afternoon after rumors of danger sparked a stampede on the train and out the Bedford Avenue station at N. 7th Street in Williamsburg.

Confused video of the scene showed people stampeding through the station. Passengers were seen fleeing up through the stairs of the Bedford Avenue station just after 1 p.m on Saturday, July 28.

According to social media posts, some passengers said someone had yelled "gun" or "bomb." Others had no idea what happened but were caught up in stampedes of fellow passengers running through train cars. As the train arrived at the Bedford Ave station, passengers poured out of the car, witnesses said.

Within the hour, the station had quieted and L train service reportedly resumed.

But cellphone video caught the chaotic aftermath of the incident.

"just made my way home after what should have been a normal L train ride. We were almost to Bedford Ave as the entire car started stomping and running toward my side yelling that someone had a gun," tweeted one passenger.

** i'm shaking as i write this, so forgive any typos. just made my way home after what should have been a normal L train ride. We were almost to Bedford Ave as the entire car started stomping and running toward my side yelling that someone had a gun. — Tamara Kraus (@TamararKraus) July 28, 2018

Terrifying getting off the L train at Bedford ace and everyone was running. It was pure chaos and everyone was terrified. Someone said someone had a gun. Hope everyone is okay. #ltrain #nyct #bedfordave — Michael (@mikiek09) July 28, 2018

People sprinting out of the L train and Bedford Ave. Guy says someone yelled “gun” or “bomb” pic.twitter.com/RiMakVzCW1 — Benjamin Running (@brunning) July 28, 2018

L Train at Bedford seems back to normal. False alarm. — Benjamin Running (@brunning) July 28, 2018

The exact nature of the incident and whether any actual threat was made to passengers on the train remains unclear.

This is a breaking news story based on available information at the time of publication. Check back for updates.