Terrified passengers stampede at Bedford Avenue L Station

Passengers were terrified at a Bedford Avenue L station after rumors of a threat caused a stampede.
Sam Newhouse
 Published : July 28, 2018 Updated : July 28, 2018
By the time the 2019 L train shutdown comes around, straphangers will have been through seven years of L.
By the time the 2019 L train shutdown comes around, straphangers will have been through seven years of L. (Getty)

Passengers reported a terrifying experience on the L train Saturday afternoon after rumors of danger sparked a stampede on the train and out the Bedford Avenue station at N. 7th Street in Williamsburg.

 

Confused video of the scene showed people stampeding through the station. Passengers were seen fleeing up through the stairs of the Bedford Avenue station just after 1 p.m on Saturday, July 28.

 

According to social media posts, some passengers said someone had yelled "gun" or "bomb." Others had no idea what happened but were caught up in stampedes of fellow passengers running through train cars. As the train arrived at the Bedford Ave station, passengers poured out of the car, witnesses said.

 

Within the hour, the station had quieted and L train service reportedly resumed.

 

But cellphone video caught the chaotic aftermath of the incident.

"just made my way home after what should have been a normal L train ride. We were almost to Bedford Ave as the entire car started stomping and running toward my side yelling that someone had a gun," tweeted one passenger.

The exact nature of the incident and whether any actual threat was made to passengers on the train remains unclear.

This is a breaking news story based on available information at the time of publication. Check back for updates.

 
