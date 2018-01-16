12 months of Trump: A look back at the first year of America's most controversial presidency

Critics didn't think he'd last this long, and while it's been one hell of a ride, Trump seems to have no intention of getting off the rollercoaster.

On Nov. 27 Trump told Native American code talkers, "we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.' in reference to his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Photo: Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 after signing it during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House June 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump (C) delivers remarks from the Truman Balcony with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump (L) during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

Trump sits in the driver’s seat of a semi-truck as he welcomes truckers and CEOs to the White House in Washington, DC, March 23, 2017, to discuss healthcare. Photo: Getty Images

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as US President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges on Feb. 17, 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Despite speculation that he would crash and burn within months of his presidency, Donald Trump has clung to his post for one year. And it hasn't been boring. Each month of Trump's first year in office was marked by controversy. Here's a look back, in photos, of course.

JANUARY 2017: Remember when they were all friends?

On Jan. 28, 2017, President Donald Trump made a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office, surrounded by his trusted staff. Now, almost a year to the day later, only two of the men pictured remain in their jobs — Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. That’s because former national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned a month after this photo was taken. Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was ousted in July, the same month former press secretary Sean Spicer resigned. Last but not least, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was fired in August.

FEBRUARY 2017: Kellyanne's infamous photobomb

Who could forget when counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway checked her phone after taking a photo as President Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges posed for a group photo in the Oval Office? Conway's yoga-friendly seated position on the couch made waves, as some felt she looked a tad too comfortable.

MARCH 2017: Honk if you like healthcare

On March 23, President Trump posed for photographs in the driver's seat of a semi-truck as he welcomed truckers and CEOs to the White House to discuss healthcare. Since then, Trump hasn't put the brakes on his penchant for elaborate photo ops.

APRIL 2017: We know that's you in there, Spicer

President Trump delivered remarks from the Truman Balcony with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on April 17, 2017. The public was left wondering — or perhaps hoping — that then-press secretary Sean Spicer was behind that Easter Bunny mask, as it used to be one of his official White House gigs. That day, roughly 2,000 people attended the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.

MAY 2017: That haunting Vatican picture with the pope

On May 22, 2017, President Trump, his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka met Pope Francis in Vatican City. While the two ladies and the pope appeared fairly stoic, Trump was clearly tickled to be there. Needless to say, that photo went viral and was the inspiration for many internet memes.

JUNE 2017: Trump's 'proud as a peacock' signing moments

Since taking the presidency, Trump has been known to hold up official documents after signing them, giving photographers an opportunity to document the big, presidential moment. On June 23, 2017, Trump held up the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 after signing it during a ceremony in the East Room. Trump credited Congress and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin for getting the legislation into law.

JULY 2017: The Mooch isn't here to suck his own c—k, OK?

Shortlived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci made a splash when he took the job and was fired 10 days later after nonstop controversy which included remarks that he's "not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own

c—k." Scaramucci, also known as the Mooch, went on to tell the New Yorker, "I'm not trying to build my own brand off the f—ng strength of the president. I'm here to serve the country." To the dismay of many, including "SNL" fans, Scaramucci's hiring prompted the resignation of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

AUGUST 2017: Eyes to the sky

On Aug. 21, 2017, millions of sky-gazers flocked to areas of the U.S. that were in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. Except most of those people wore heavy-duty eye protection. President Trump, however, isn't known for conforming to the norm. He's a renegade eclipse aficionado, if you will. Photographs taken on that day captured Trump on the Truman Balcony unapologetically staring up at the solar eclipse without protective glasses. Eclipse-induced eye damage? Fake news.

SEPTEMBER 2017: 'Cryin' Chuck' gets in Trump's face

Over the course of President Trump's first year in office, it became quite clear that U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Trump do not share a friendship. In fact, Trump dubbed Schumer "Cryin' Chuck," just one of several unflattering nicknames the president has bestowed on his political foes. On September 6, 2017, their heated relationship boiled to a head as Schumer pointed his finger in Trump's face during a moment of passionate discourse in the Oval Office.

OCTOBER 2017: Trudeau meets Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau journeyed to the White House on Oct. 11, 2017, to meet with Trump to renegotiate the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. The world eagerly watched as these two polar opposites sidestepped their policy differences in a cordial news conference. However, Trudeau did manage to dodge Trump's signature "alpha handshake," prompting a viral video.

NOVEMBER 2017: That 'Pocahontas' remark

Eleven months into office, President Trump kept his unfiltered comments coming — even the racially charged ones. On Nov. 27, 2017, members of the Native American code talkers were being honored in the Oval Office when Trump stated, "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her 'Pocahontas.'" The comment was in reference to his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and was made in front of World War II Navajo Code Talker and Iwo Jima survivor Thomas Begay, one of the last surviving code talkers. The racist quip also came in front of a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, who infamously signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830. It was an all-around embarrassing moment for the president and his supporters.

DECEMBER 2017: Let the photo ops continue

On Dec. 14, 2017, President Trump cut a symbolic piece of red tape during an event at the White House promoting the administration's efforts to decrease federal regulations. The administration has vowed to remove two regulations for every single regulation added in an effort to reduce the amount of bureaucratic "red tape." The Trump administration has touted regulartory reform as one of the biggest feathers in the president's cap so far.