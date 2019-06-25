The Big Stories

AbbVie to buy Allergan in $63 billion deal

By Reuters Top News
Published : June 25, 2019
Reuters

(Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire Botox-maker Allergan Plc in a cash-and-stock deal for about $63 billion.

Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each share held, for a total consideration of $188.24 per Allergan share.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

