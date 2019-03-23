About 60 Fulani herders killed in apparent ethnic attack: mayor

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Armed men killed about 60 Fulani herders in central Mali on Saturday in an apparent ethnically motivated attack, the local mayor said.

Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of the town of Bankass, said men dressed as Donzo hunters attacked the nearby village of Ogossagou-Peul at around 4 a.m. (0400 GMT).

