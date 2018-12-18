Here are the advertisers leaving Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is losing advertisers after a highly controversial statement on his show last Thursday.

While talking about immigration at his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, he explained that immigrants are making the United States “dirtier.”

“We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided,” he said.

He then continues to explain that “The left says we have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor.”

“That’s what we said. It’s true... But precisely because it is so obviously true, saying it out loud is a threat.”

After the show last Thursday, Carlson’s statements stirred reactions on social media and a big backlash with several brands now announcing that they no longer will support his show.

At least 14 advertisers have decided that they no longer want to advertise on Tucker Carlson Tonight, and the number of companies dropping of the show is expected to grow.

The advertisers that no longer will support Tucker Carlson Tonight

1. Minted

Minted, an online design marketplace, said in a tweet Monday night it has “permanently discontinued advertising on this particular program.”

They also said that they don’t agree with Carlson’s comments since they are “not consistent with the values we hold.”

[1/2] Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We do not agree with Mr. Carlson's comments and his opinions are not consistent with the values we hold at Minted. Like other advertisers, our media purchases are done broadly across a number of networks. — Minted (@Minted) December 18, 2018

2. Pacific Life

Pacific Life tweeted that they don’t agree with Carlson’s comments and that they will stop advertising on his show.

UPDATE: @PacificLife says they will not advertise with Tucker Carlson in the next few weeks and reevaluate their relationship with him going forward.



Will keep an eye on Tucker and see if/when they resume advertising and let you all know. pic.twitter.com/DjiC7NiBFG — jordan (@JordanUhl) December 14, 2018

3. NerdWallet

NerdWallet said that it “pulled its advertising and will be reevaluating any ongoing advertising on this program,” in a statement to NBC News

4. Bowflex

“We can confirm that Nautilus, Inc., parent company for Bowflex, has pulled its ads from the Tucker Carlson Tonight show,” Bowflex said in a statement to HuffPost.

“We have requested that Fox News remove our ads from airing in conjunction with Tucker Carlson Tonight in the future. Aside from our decision to remove our ads from his show, we have no other association or affiliation with Mr. Carlson.” They added.

5. Voya Financial

We have no scheduled spots on Tucker Carlson. We’re committed to diversity, inclusion and equality – and respect for all individuals. — Voya (@Voya) December 18, 2018

Other companies that won't support Tucker Carlson 6. SmileDirectClub 7. Indeed

8. Ancestry



9. Land Rover



10. Zenni Optical



11. IHOP



12. Just For Men

13. United Explorer credit card

14. ScotteVest