Air National Guard Cargo plane crashes in Georgia

An Air National Guard Cargo plane crashed in Georgia Wednesday, according to the U.S. Air Force.

The cargo plane went down near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, the Air Force said, not far from the Hilton Head International Airport. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Video from near the scene shows dark smoke billowing into the sky from behind a commercial building, USA Today reported. A witness reportedly told media outlets that he was driving along Highway 21 when the plane crashed right before his eyes.

"It was getting ready to take a left bank right in front of me and all of a sudden I see the plane just stalling" before it crashed, said James Lavine. "It's the most terrifying thing I've seen."

Story developing.