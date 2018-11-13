Amazon officially announces two new headquarters in New York and Virginia

Amazon has officially announced the two new locations they have selected for their split headquarters; Long Island City, New York and Crystal City, Virginia.

The two locations chosen were among 18 cities on the finalist list that included locations such as Los Angeles and Chicago. That list was whittled down from 238 bids for the company.

The decision comes after a year-long search for the best locations in states that could offer the best tax incentives, according to Reuters.

Many states found themselves in a bidding war in the hopes of attracting the company. Today’s announcement has brought a mix of emotions across the board for state and city officials as well as residents.

"My heart is broken today," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said after learning the news.

Amazon split headquarters to bring billions in extra tax revenue

Amazon plans to spend a total of $5 billion building both headquarters that will bring 25,000 new jobs to Long Island City and Crystal City. In turn, the company is set to receive roughly $2 billion in tax breaks.

"These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent," Jeff Bezos, the company's founder and chief executive said in a news release.

The E-commerce company has also announced their plans for offices in Nashville, bringing 5,000 new jobs to the area.

According to Amazon, the company’s new offices in all three locations should generate upwards of $14 billion in extra tax revenue with an average wage of more than $150,000 per employee.